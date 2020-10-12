Advertisement

Irish WR Javon McKinley’s success limits Kevin Austin’s production in season debut

Austin had only one target in the game when Ian Book overthrew the 6′2″ wide out in the first quarter
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Brian Kelly told the media going into the Florida State game that Fighting Irish wide receiver Austin would play about 15-20 snaps, which was the recommendation from the team’s medical staff.

However, Austin wasn’t on the field even that much.

One reason why Austin might not have received as many looks was because wide receiver Javon McKinley had a breakout performance, recording five receptions for a career-high 107 yards.

Kelly says it was difficult to find a balance to play both Austin and McKinley on Saturday.

“We’re trying to bring Kevin [Austin] back at the same time, we are trying to elevate Javon [McKinley] within our offensive structure," Kelly said. "We want to get Kevin [Austin] back in the mix but we don’t want to take away from the success of Javon [McKinley] because we are trying to feed him, if you will. Feed him in a sense of building his confidence.”

Kelly also says Austin now has the all-clear from the medical staff and they don’t have to modify his snaps against Louisville. Kelly expects both Austin and McKinley to see the field at the same time against the Cardinals.

You can watch the match up between Notre Dame and Louisville on WNDU. That will be a 2:30 PM kick on Saturday. Be sure to tune into 16 News Now’s Countdown to Kickoff at 1:30 PM as the Countdown Crew gets you ready for the game.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

