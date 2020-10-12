Indiana teen charged with conspiracy to commit murder appears in court
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana teen charged with intimidation and conspiracy to commit murder is set to appear in court.
Rochester police learned through a tip that Donald Victor Robin Junior and “some friends” were planning a school massacre.
This is the first of two hearings before his jury trial, which is set to begin in January.
