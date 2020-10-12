Ian Book continues to climb Irish record books

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish were a little rusty to start in Saturday’s win over Florida State but head coach Brian Kelly says his quarterback’s confidence helped settle his team.

Ian Book finished 16-25 with 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

His second touchdown was his 60th, moving him into a tie with Jimmy Clausen for third all time in Irish history.

Book says during the three week break that he was sitting around watching all of the other games played wishing he could be back out on the field.

“I just felt really good,” Book said. 'Really confident. Was working on my mentals. Felt really good about that. Again my arm just felt really good.When we all got back together, it was just such a great feeling having the whole team together. You feel the vibe with the team that you know we missed time but we want to be together every single day practicing and playing. You never know when your last game might be. That’s what this team does a good job of and that’s why my confidence level is so high."

Kelly was pleased with Books' performance.

“He was very calm in the pocket,” Kelly said. “I thought he saw the field well. He was aggressive in pushing the ball down the field. It was nice to see. If we continue to see that from Ian Book, he’s going to be very difficult to defend.”

Book and the Irish moved up to Number 4 in the polls this week after a Florida loss.

Notre Dame welcomes Louisville to town next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

