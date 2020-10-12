Gov. Whitmer signs criminal justice reform bills

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Today, Governor Whitmer signed two bills that reform the state’s criminal expungement laws.

The bills will make it easier for people who have committed certain crimes to have their record expunged.

The changes create an automatic process for setting aside eligible misdemeanors after seven years, and eligible non-assaultive felonies after ten years.

It also expands to various traffic offenses and allows a person to set aside one or more misdemeanor marijuana offenses—if the offense would have been legal after the effective date of marijuana legalization in Michigan on Dec. 6, 2018.

“These bipartisan bills are going to be a game changer. They will ensure a clean slate for hundreds of thousands of people, and they will help us grow our workforce and expand access to education and skills training,” Whitmer said.

The Clean Slate Bill does not apply to offenses that carry a prison sentence of ten years or more, including assault and human trafficking.

