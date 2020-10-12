Four Elkhart police officers recognized for their work

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Four officers received special recognition today at the ‘Elkhart City Council Police Merit Commission’.

This is given to officers who go above and beyond. Detective Hauser responded to a bank robbery and caught the suspect.

Lieutenant Sommer responded to robbery at a gas station, and helped solve the case thanks to his ‘unique investigative work’.

Patrolman Vandenburg and Kruse responded to a burglary and took a lot of extra steps to track down the suspects.

The officers were nominated by their shift leaders.

