Fighting Irish linebacker Paul Moala out for season with torn achilles

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One member of the Notre Dame defense who will not be available this weekend against Louisville or the rest of the season is linebacker Paul Moala.

Kelly confirmed the Penn High School graduate tore his achilles tendon on Saturday against Florida State. Moala is scheduled for surgery.

The junior linebacker recorded seven tackles in Notre Dame’s three games this season.

