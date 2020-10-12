Advertisement

Father Jenkins’s quarantine ends

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An update now on the status of Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.

The university says his quarantine ended today after he started it Sept. 28.

Jenkins attended the nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett at the Rose Garden at the White House last month and was scrutinized for not wearing a mask.

He, along with President Trump and several other White House officials, were diagnosed less a than a week later.

The university says he is symptom-free and looking forward to resuming his normal activities.

