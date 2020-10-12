Advertisement

Edwardsburg Middle School closed this week due to coronavirus outbreak

(WNDU)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg Middle School will be closed this week due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Edwardsburg Public Schools was notified by the county health department this afternoon that two middle school students tested positive for COVID-19.

An additional 33 middle school and two Edwardsburg High School students will need to quarantine. This restriction is in addition to the positive test, and students quarantined on Thursday, October 8.

Extending the closure will be evaluated later this week. So far, the closure runs from Monday, October 12 to Friday, October 16.

Families that need supplies for remote schooling can contact the office and supplies will be delivered at the Middle School entrance.

Edwardsburg Public Schools ask that people take social distancing seriously by avoiding crowds, staying at home, and maintaining at least a six-foot distance from other people.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit investigating a death in South Bend

Updated: 3 hours ago
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating a death near Indiana and Webster Avenue in South Bend.

News

94-year-old World War II Navy veteran surprised with local hero award

Updated: 4 hours ago
After serving as a Navy veteran in World War II, 94-year-old Stanley J. Jurek of South Bend was surprised and honored on Sunday with the “Hero Award” by Homes for Heroes for his long and dedicated service.

Indiana

Indiana reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 1,579 new cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana health officials are reporting 1,579 more coronavirus cases and 7 more deaths on Sunday.

News

Several fun ways to enjoy Saturday in South Bend, nice weather

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
It was a beautiful evening to get out and enjoy all that downtown South Bend has to offer.

Latest News

News

‘May I have your attention, please?’: Remembering Sgt. Tim McCarthy

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Stone
Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim McCarthy, who was known for delivering more than 300 public safety messages at Notre Dame football games over the course of 55 years, has died.

News

‘May I have your attention, please?’: remembering Sgt. Tim McCarthy

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim McCarthy, who was known for delivering more than 300 public safety messages at Notre Dame football games over the course of 55 years, has died.

Notre Dame

6:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Florida St. at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Florida State matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

News

UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert cancelled for missing 15-year-old girl from LaPorte

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
A Silver Alert has been issued for Emmaleigh Atwater, a 15-year-old girl missing from LaPorte County since Tuesday.

News

Man injured in shooting near Lincoln Way West in South Bend

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Police are on scene of a shooting near the 1000 block of Lincoln Way West in South Bend.

News

Indiana reports 21 more deaths, 1,945 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.2%.