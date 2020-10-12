Edwardsburg Middle School closed this week due to coronavirus outbreak

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg Middle School will be closed this week due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Edwardsburg Public Schools was notified by the county health department this afternoon that two middle school students tested positive for COVID-19.

An additional 33 middle school and two Edwardsburg High School students will need to quarantine. This restriction is in addition to the positive test, and students quarantined on Thursday, October 8.

Extending the closure will be evaluated later this week. So far, the closure runs from Monday, October 12 to Friday, October 16.

Families that need supplies for remote schooling can contact the office and supplies will be delivered at the Middle School entrance.

Edwardsburg Public Schools ask that people take social distancing seriously by avoiding crowds, staying at home, and maintaining at least a six-foot distance from other people.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.