Advertisement

Community leaders hold public forum for county commissioner candidates

By Carly Miller
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Candidates running for St. Joseph County Commissioner attended a virtual meeting to discuss some public concerns leading up to Election Day.

16 News Now tuned in to the public forum to hear what the candidates had to say.

To hear the thoughts of candidates running for St. Joseph County Commissioner in District 2, several faith and community leaders in the county came together to organize a virtual public forum.

“The purpose of this afternoon’s forum is to inform the candidates about some of the issues that are important to our members, to help our members get information to make informed decisions and to build public relationships with public officials," Near Northwest Neighborhood Community Organizer André Northern said.

Candidates Derek Dieter and Oliver Davis were each asked the same questions, and one of the major points of the discussion focused on the Indiana Enterprise Center, a proposed industrial project near New Carlisle.

“In its current format, I don’t support the IEC the way that it is and the recent vote and so on. Again, I do promote responsible growth, and I haven’t seen that," candidate Derek Dieter said.

“People want to live in rural areas. People want to live in urban areas. People choose to live in farmland and certain places. People in different places shouldn’t come and upset peoples' lives from that standpoint," candidate Oliver Davis said.

Organizers say they want a county commissioner who will invest in things like the health department and the homeless, rather than the IEC.

“There is a unique coalition of people coming together in this county. From farmers and environmentalists to people of faith and people concerned about the wellbeing of our community, coming together to demand that our county commissioners invest in the people of this community and not in consultants and major companies that are not invested in our wellbeing," Garrett Blad with the Open Spaces and Agricultural Alliance said.

After hearing each candidate agree to work with the organizations on their concerns if elected, Blad says he left tonight’s forum feeling hopeful.

“Tonight showed that both of these candidates have been looking to follow that leadership of what the community actually wants to see from our county commissioners.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community leaders hold public forum for county commissioner candidates

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Candidates running for St. Joseph County Commissioner attended a virtual meeting to discuss some public concerns leading up to Election Day.

News

Edwardsburg Middle School closed this week due to coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Edwardsburg Middle School will be closed this week due to a coronavirus outbreak.

News

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit investigating a death in South Bend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating a death near Indiana and Webster Avenue in South Bend.

News

94-year-old World War II Navy veteran surprised with local hero award

Updated: 5 hours ago
After serving as a Navy veteran in World War II, 94-year-old Stanley J. Jurek of South Bend was surprised and honored on Sunday with the “Hero Award” by Homes for Heroes for his long and dedicated service.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 1,579 new cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana health officials are reporting 1,579 more coronavirus cases and 7 more deaths on Sunday.

News

Several fun ways to enjoy Saturday in South Bend, nice weather

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
It was a beautiful evening to get out and enjoy all that downtown South Bend has to offer.

News

‘May I have your attention, please?’: Remembering Sgt. Tim McCarthy

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Stone
Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim McCarthy, who was known for delivering more than 300 public safety messages at Notre Dame football games over the course of 55 years, has died.

News

‘May I have your attention, please?’: remembering Sgt. Tim McCarthy

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim McCarthy, who was known for delivering more than 300 public safety messages at Notre Dame football games over the course of 55 years, has died.

Notre Dame

6:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Florida St. at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Florida State matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

News

UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert cancelled for missing 15-year-old girl from LaPorte

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT
A Silver Alert has been issued for Emmaleigh Atwater, a 15-year-old girl missing from LaPorte County since Tuesday.