Advertisement

Back to Reality

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BACK TO REALITY... We had a great week of weather last week and over the weekend, and we still have a couple more mild days before the bottom drops out of the thermometer. But as you can see, most of the 10 day forecast has highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s...actually cooler than normal for mid-October. As for rain, it will end quickly this evening, and by 10pm most of us will be clear. There are some chances to get showers once the cooler air gets here, but only chances. This Thursday is the next chance, and then some small chances Sunday into next week...

Tonight: Showers and storms quickly ending east, then clear most of the night. Low: 43, Wind: NW 7-14

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and breezy. High: 70, Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 46

Wednesday: Partly sunny and rather comfortable again. High: 70

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WNDU Weather

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Latest chance of rainfall for Michiana arrives Monday afternoon

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Non-severe thunderstorms Monday from 3-7pm

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 10-12-2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Non-severe thunderstorms Monday from 3-7pm

Forecast

Approaching peak fall color in Michiana, thunderstorms Monday afternoon

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
The leaves are changing and so is our forecast. Chances for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon will begin a cooldown across the area. The fall-like feeling will return by the end of the week.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Approaching peak fall color in Michiana, thunderstorms Monday afternoon

Updated: 23 hours ago

Forecast

Feeling more like October by the end of the week

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
A mixture of sun and clouds for Sunday with temperatures warming into the lower 70s by the afternoon. The weekend ends dry but a bit breezy in the afternoon.

First Alert Weather

Feeling more like October by the end of the week

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT

Forecast

Warm and dry weekend, fall-like temperatures will be returning this week

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Temperatures in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds through Sunday. Then a cold front comes through the area on Monday and will slowly bring the fall-like feeling back to Michiana by the end of the week.

First Alert Weather

Go ND... Matt Clip

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT

First Alert Weather

Warm and dry weekend, fall-like temperatures will be returning this week

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT