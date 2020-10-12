SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BACK TO REALITY... We had a great week of weather last week and over the weekend, and we still have a couple more mild days before the bottom drops out of the thermometer. But as you can see, most of the 10 day forecast has highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s...actually cooler than normal for mid-October. As for rain, it will end quickly this evening, and by 10pm most of us will be clear. There are some chances to get showers once the cooler air gets here, but only chances. This Thursday is the next chance, and then some small chances Sunday into next week...

Tonight: Showers and storms quickly ending east, then clear most of the night. Low: 43, Wind: NW 7-14

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and breezy. High: 70, Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 46

Wednesday: Partly sunny and rather comfortable again. High: 70

