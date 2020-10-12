Advertisement

3 students test positive, dozens quarantined in Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Middle School shifts to online learning after students test positive for COVID-19.
Edwardsburg Middle School shifts to online learning after students test positive for COVID-19.(Maria Catanzarite)
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Edwardsburg Middle School switches to online learning for this week, at the minimum, after students test positive for coronavirus. On October 8th, Superintendent Jim Knoll said one student tested positive and 41 students at the middle school had to be quarantined because contact tracing showed the students played sports together.

On October 11th, Knoll learned from the Cass County Health Department that two more middle school students tested positive for COVID-19, requiring 35 students to be quarantined - two from the high school. The remaining quarantined students attend Edwardsburg Middle School.

“I think the main thing that’s going on right now is you need to take your symptoms seriously. If you’re showing symptoms – if you have a fever, if you’ve got a cough, if whatever is going on – stay home. Don’t try to tough it out and bring it here and share it with us,” expressed Knoll.

He added students need to be better about social distancing outside school, if they want to return for in-person learning.

“If we don’t see a recession in the number of positives or the number of quarantines, then we’ll close next week, too, and maybe the next week,” Knoll said.

He said parents will be advised as soon as possible about the plan for the following week. In the meantime, the middle school student is being cleaned extensively.

