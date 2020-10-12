26-year-old dies after dirt bike crash in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a crash in Fulton County this weekend.

This happened Saturday on Fulton County Road 550 North, Near county Road 600 East.

The driver, 26-year-old Nathan Baldridge, was riding a dirt bike when he lost control and was ejected from the bike.

Officers tried to save him but he died on scene.

Baldridge was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation but officials believe alcohol may be a factor.

