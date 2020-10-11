Williams, Crawford lead No. 5 Notre Dame past Florida State

Advertisement

Kyren Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and safety Shaun Crawford helped thwart a potential Florida State rally with a goal-line interception in No. 5 Notre Dame’s 42-26 victory Saturday night.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Kyren Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and safety Shaun Crawford helped thwart a potential Florida State rally with a goal-line interception in No. 5 Notre Dame’s 42-26 victory Saturday night.

Williams fumbled at his own 32 on the second play from scrimmage, then riddled Florida State the rest of the way, picking up 130 yards and both his TDs by halftime as the Fighting Irish took a 35-20 lead.

Ian Book completed 16 of 25 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 58 yards and another score.

With Notre Dame leading 42-26, the Seminoles drove 73 yards to the 5, but Crawford picked off Jordan Travis' pass with 8:21 left.

10/11/2020 12:53:14 AM (GMT -4:00)

