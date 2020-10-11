Several fun ways to enjoy Saturday in South Bend, nice weather

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a beautiful evening to get out and enjoy all that downtown South Bend has to offer.

16 News Now decided to check out a few of the fun ways people were spending their Saturday.

With the perfect fall weather, there was plenty to do outdoors in downtown South Bend Saturday.

For starters, there was a VIP watch party at Four Winds Field where 100 people were able to watch some Notre Dame football.

“Opportunity to watch the game on one of the biggest TVs in town with our video board, and the weather is perfect. So, just another great way for people to come out and at least utilize Four Winds Field. Obviously, with no baseball season, we are always looking for ways to get the public out and still enjoy the nice weather and be outdoors,” the President of the South Bend Cubs Joe Hart said.

The party on the United Federal Credit Union rooftop featured an all-you-can-eat buffet and plenty of space for guests to spread out and enjoy the game.

“You can’t go to the games even when they are home at Notre Dame, but people still want to get together. You still have your die-hard football fans and they want to come out and still enjoy themselves, and we’re able to do that in a safe outdoor setting," Hart said.

For those not watching the football game, there was also a free, drive-in movie at the Century Center downtown.

This is an opportunity to come out with your families. As you see, there are adults here, there are children here. A time to come out for some good, clean fun. A time to get out of your homes and just enjoy one another,” Ivy Tech South Bend/Elkhart Campus Board Chairman Tina Patton said.

Black Panther was the show of the evening, and this was all made possible through a partnership between many of the city’s organizations.

“I’m also excited that they know now about the collaboration between Ivy Tech, the city of South Bend, the office of diversity and inclusion and Indiana Black Expo. People in the community know that organizations can work together to get something done," Patton said.

Between Notre Dame football and Black Panther, finding a fun way to spend Saturday was not difficult to do.

