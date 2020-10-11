Notre Dame moves up to No. 4 in AP Poll

LSU is out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2017 and is the first defending national champion to drop from the rankings in nine years.

No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia held steady at the top of the rankings, setting up a top-three matchup Saturday when the Crimson Tide hosts the Bulldogs.

Clemson received 59 first-place votes.

Alabama got two and Georgia one.

Notre Dame moved up to No. 4 and North Carolina is No. 5.

10/11/2020 4:48:20 PM (GMT -4:00)