Advertisement

Notre Dame moves up to No. 4 in AP Poll

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LSU is out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2017 and is the first defending national champion to drop from the rankings in nine years.

No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia held steady at the top of the rankings, setting up a top-three matchup Saturday when the Crimson Tide hosts the Bulldogs.

Clemson received 59 first-place votes.

Alabama got two and Georgia one.

Notre Dame moved up to No. 4 and North Carolina is No. 5.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/11/2020 4:48:20 PM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Notre Dame

Williams, Crawford lead No. 5 Notre Dame past Florida State

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyren Williams ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns and safety Shaun Crawford helped thwart a potential Florida State rally with a goal-line interception in No. 5 Notre Dame’s 42-26 victory Saturday night.

News

‘May I have your attention, please?’: remembering Sgt. Tim McCarthy

Updated: 23 hours ago
Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim McCarthy, who was known for delivering more than 300 public safety messages at Notre Dame football games over the course of 55 years, has died.

Notre Dame

6:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Florida St. at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Florida State matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football team has their “legs back” after long layoff

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:22 AM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly likes what he’s seen from his players so far on the practice field.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish offensive line ranked top in the country by PFF

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Pro Football Focus has given Notre Dame’s offensive line its highest grade clocking in at a 96.9.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says lack of practice time will not hold back players who were out due to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly says those players who tested positive and are cleared to return will not have to take a COVID-19 test for 90 days.

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Florida State at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking: What do you expect to happen Saturday night?

Notre Dame

Slaggert and Rolston selected in 2020 NHL Draft

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT
Slaggert and Rolston became the 86th and 87th Notre Dame players selected in the NHL Draft and the 39th and 40th of the Jeff Jackson era.

Notre Dame

Kobe Bryant inspires Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy to be great

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Braden had several conversations with Kobe over the years but there’s one conversation that really sticks out for the Notre Dame football wide receiver.

Notre Dame

Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy makes switch from number 25 to 0 out of pride

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Lenzy says being the first player to ever wear the number was enticing, plus he’s from Oregon and the number zero looks like an “O.”