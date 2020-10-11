Advertisement

Javon McKinley channels beast mentality in Florida State win

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Irish were finally back in action yesterday after a three week hiatus from their coronavirus outbreak.

While there was some early rust, the Irish came out on top with a convincing 42-26 win over Florida State.

The Irish receiving corps finally looked to be getting into a rhythm with Ian Book.

Javon McKinley was Book’s go-to target Saturday night.

McKinley finished with 107 yards on five catches, a new career high for him.

“It’s a mindset,” McKinley said. “It comes natural to me in terms of the way you want to play on the field. Being in a dominant mindset and beating the opponent across from you in every single play.That comes from that beast mentality and I think I put that on a little bit today.”

Before Saturday’s game, McKinley had a total of seven yards on the year.

It was the first time all season an Irish receiver surpassed the 100-yard mark.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says McKinley showed his beast mentality last night.

“He can’t be defended,” Kelly said. “I mean, there’s nobody I don’t think in college football that can defend that kid. I mean, Asante Samuel Jr. is one of the best corners in the country. He didn’t have much of a chance defending him. If he just continues to work the way he’s been working, he’s been one of our better practice players, he is a great leader with those wide receivers. I’ve been telling him he’s got a chance to do some special things.”

Last night was the first time Notre Dame had a receiver and two running backs finish with more than 100 yards each since 2015.

The Irish also climbed up to Number 4 in the polls this week following Florida’s loss.

Notre Dame welcomes in Louisville Saturday at 2:30.

