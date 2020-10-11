Advertisement

Indiana reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 1,579 new cases

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WNDU) -Indiana health officials are reporting 1,579 more coronavirus cases and 7 more deaths on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,562 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 134,981 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.s

Saturday: 21 more coronavirus deaths and 1,945 new cases were reported.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,832 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 1,488 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 17 more coronavirus deaths and 1,302 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 990 more cases were reported.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 835 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 7,851 (+86) cases and 148 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 7,540 (+97) cases and 125 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,844 (+44) cases and 48 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,488 (+9) cases and 18 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,157 (+20) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 712 (+8) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 331 (+9) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 282 (+9) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 122 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

