Advertisement

Feeling more like October by the end of the week

A mixture of sun and clouds for Sunday with temperatures warming into the lower 70s by the afternoon. The weekend ends dry but a bit breezy in the afternoon.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A mixture of sun and clouds for Sunday with temperatures warming into the lower 70s by the afternoon. The weekend ends dry but a bit breezy in the afternoon. Overnight we drop into the middle 50s with a few clouds around before another warm day on Monday.

Monday begins with some sunshine as temperatures will get to near 70 degrees across the region. We will be watching winds increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches from the West. Clouds roll in late in the morning and early afternoon ahead of a line of showers and thunderstorms that will move across Michiana around the dinner time hour Monday. Clouds will clear late Monday evening and leave Michiana under full sunshine by Tuesday. Temperatures will begin to decline on Tuesday. Still near the 70 degree mark but as the week goes on temperatures will drop down into the lower 50s by Friday. More shower chances also come Thursday before the chilly air moves in but leaving a mostly dry and sunny weekend.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 74

Saturday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Feeling more like October by the end of the week

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Warm and dry weekend, fall-like temperatures will be returning this week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Temperatures in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds through Sunday. Then a cold front comes through the area on Monday and will slowly bring the fall-like feeling back to Michiana by the end of the week.

First Alert Weather

Go ND... Matt Clip

Updated: 16 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Warm and dry weekend, fall-like temperatures will be returning this week

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and bright October weekend before fall-like weather sets in

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Warm with sunshine for football and looking very nice the rest of the weekend. We do cool off bringing back more fall-like weather heading into the end of next week.

First Alert Weather

Warm and bright October weekend before fall-like weather sets in

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT

Forecast

Hurricane Delta lashing the Louisiana Gulf coast with damaging winds, storm surge and heavy flooding rains

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Delta is currently a category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. The hurricane will likely make landfall before 8 pm Friday as yet another powerful storm effects portions of the Gulf coast this hurricane season.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Laura lashing the Louisiana Gulf coast with damaging winds, storm surge and heavy flooding rains

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT

News

Another one: Louisiana coastal region braces for second Hurricane in a single season

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Unprecedented hurricane season in the Atlantic brings yet another storm to the Louisiana shore.

News

Summer-like pattern for the weekend ahead

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Strong southwesterly wind ushers in heat for the weekend