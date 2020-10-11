Feeling more like October by the end of the week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A mixture of sun and clouds for Sunday with temperatures warming into the lower 70s by the afternoon. The weekend ends dry but a bit breezy in the afternoon. Overnight we drop into the middle 50s with a few clouds around before another warm day on Monday.

Monday begins with some sunshine as temperatures will get to near 70 degrees across the region. We will be watching winds increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches from the West. Clouds roll in late in the morning and early afternoon ahead of a line of showers and thunderstorms that will move across Michiana around the dinner time hour Monday. Clouds will clear late Monday evening and leave Michiana under full sunshine by Tuesday. Temperatures will begin to decline on Tuesday. Still near the 70 degree mark but as the week goes on temperatures will drop down into the lower 50s by Friday. More shower chances also come Thursday before the chilly air moves in but leaving a mostly dry and sunny weekend.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 74

Saturday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.00″

