Approaching peak fall color in Michiana, thunderstorms Monday afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Overnight a mix clouds will continue. Another mild evening with temperatures getting into the middle 50s by early Monday morning. Michiana will be warm again on Monday with clouds moving in during the morning hours. This is ahead of a cold front that will be moving through bringing a chance for showers and even a thunderstorm Monday afternoon. The timing looks to bring showers into western counties between 2 and 3 pm. The line of showers and storms will move eastward exiting the region by 6-7 pm with a few leftover sprinkles through 9 pm. After that clouds will quickly clear as high pressure moves in.

Tuesday will feature full sunshine with temperatures making it to the 70 mark as the downward trend in temperatures begins. A few more clouds are possible Wednesday with temperatures again falling, this time only making it into the upper 60s. More clouds will roll in overnight and into Thursday with another chance for scattered showers throughout the afternoon. This will open up the cool air flood gates and bring temperatures down into the low 50s by Friday and Saturday. The fall feeling is returning to Michiana.

FALL COLORS APPROACHING PEAK:

We also are approaching the peak of changing color across the region. The peak fall color is expected over the next 1-2 weeks so make sure to get out and enjoy all the nice fall colors before they turn into yard work by the end of the month.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mixture of clouds and stars with a light breeze. Remaining mild with temperatures in the middle 50s. Low of 55.

MONDAY: Clouds rolling in during the morning hours. Remaining mostly cloudy and breezy during the day. Winds gusting to 30 mph possible. A cold front comes through bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms between 2-6 pm with lingering showers until around 8pm. Then clouds clear. High of 72.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds clearing, leaving skies mostly clear overnight. A cool breeze will bring a chill back to Michiana.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine with temperatures getting back to near 70 by the afternoon with a light breeze. High of 70.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 74

Sunday’s Low: 55

Precipitation: 0.00″

