Warm and dry weekend, fall-like temperatures will be returning this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Overnight a few clouds will hang around Michiana, but we will remain mild with a light breeze. Temperatures will get down into the middle 50s overnight. Sunday looks dry and another day in the low 70s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Enjoy the warmth this weekend because we do have some changes on the way, the fall-like feeling will be making a return to the region by the end of next week.

Monday will begin with some sunshine, but clouds will roll in through the middle of the day and the breeze will pick up. Temperatures will get into the low 70s before the cold front moves through. This front will likely spark some showers and even a few thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Then we clear out as high pressure moves into the area. Tuesday and Wednesday will see a decline in temperatures down into the upper 60s with lots of sunshine. A few more chances of showers by the end of next week as temperatures will head down into the middle 50s by the end of next week. That will bring the fall-like feeling back to Michiana.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 74

Saturday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.00″

