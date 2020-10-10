Advertisement

Warm and dry weekend, fall-like temperatures will be returning this week

Temperatures in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds through Sunday. Then a cold front comes through the area on Monday and will slowly bring the fall-like feeling back to Michiana by the end of the week.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Overnight a few clouds will hang around Michiana, but we will remain mild with a light breeze. Temperatures will get down into the middle 50s overnight. Sunday looks dry and another day in the low 70s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Enjoy the warmth this weekend because we do have some changes on the way, the fall-like feeling will be making a return to the region by the end of next week.

Monday will begin with some sunshine, but clouds will roll in through the middle of the day and the breeze will pick up. Temperatures will get into the low 70s before the cold front moves through. This front will likely spark some showers and even a few thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Then we clear out as high pressure moves into the area. Tuesday and Wednesday will see a decline in temperatures down into the upper 60s with lots of sunshine. A few more chances of showers by the end of next week as temperatures will head down into the middle 50s by the end of next week. That will bring the fall-like feeling back to Michiana.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 74

Saturday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Go ND... Matt Clip

Updated: 49 minutes ago

First Alert Weather

Warm and dry weekend, fall-like temperatures will be returning this week

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Forecast

Warm and bright October weekend before fall-like weather sets in

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Warm with sunshine for football and looking very nice the rest of the weekend. We do cool off bringing back more fall-like weather heading into the end of next week.

First Alert Weather

Warm and bright October weekend before fall-like weather sets in

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

Hurricane Delta lashing the Louisiana Gulf coast with damaging winds, storm surge and heavy flooding rains

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Delta is currently a category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. The hurricane will likely make landfall before 8 pm Friday as yet another powerful storm effects portions of the Gulf coast this hurricane season.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Laura lashing the Louisiana Gulf coast with damaging winds, storm surge and heavy flooding rains

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT

News

Another one: Louisiana coastal region braces for second Hurricane in a single season

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Unprecedented hurricane season in the Atlantic brings yet another storm to the Louisiana shore.

News

Summer-like pattern for the weekend ahead

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Strong southwesterly wind ushers in heat for the weekend

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman Hurricane Delta WNDU First Alert Weather 10-9-2020

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
Hurricane Delta increases in intensity before making landfall Friday

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 10-9-2020

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT
Summer-like pattern into the second weekend of October