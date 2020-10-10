Advertisement

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from LaPorte

Silver Alert LaPorte 2
Silver Alert LaPorte 2(WNDU)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Emmaleigh Atwater, a 15-year-old girl missing from LaPorte since Tuesday.

From the LaPorte Police Department:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The LaPorte Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Emmaleigh Atwater, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 153 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black fuzzy coat and black jeans.

Emmaleigh is missing from LaPorte, Indiana which is 151 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:30 pm.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Emmaleigh Atwater, contact the LaPorte Police Department at 219-362-6206 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

