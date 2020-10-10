Police investigating shooting at South Bend apartment complex

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway in South Bend after a person was shot this evening.

Dispatch says it happened at the Beacon Heights Apartments on the west side of the city.

The condition and identity of the victim isn’t known right now.

Stick with us on air and online as we continue to follow this breaking story.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.