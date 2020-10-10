Advertisement

Police investigating shooting at South Bend apartment complex

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway in South Bend after a person was shot this evening.

Dispatch says it happened at the Beacon Heights Apartments on the west side of the city.

The condition and identity of the victim isn’t known right now.

Stick with us on air and online as we continue to follow this breaking story.

