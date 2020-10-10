Pet Vet: National Veterinary Technician Week

(WNDU) - When you go to the veterinarian, you expect good things to happen for your pet, and the doctor often gets all of the credit. But if you look closely, your veterinarian is surrounded by a vigilant health care team led by “Veterinary Technicians.”

This is the week to celebrate and recognize the profession of Veterinary Technicians and our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined Zach Horner to talk about these irreplaceable partners in a veterinary practice.

