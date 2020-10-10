Advertisement

Niles movie theatre back open after months of being closed

By Carly Miller
Published: Oct. 9, 2020
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Wonderland Cinema in Niles opened its doors to moviegoers again after having been closed for the past six and a half months.

16 News Now visited the theatre Friday to learn more about what they are doing to keep their customers safe.

Although going to the movies may look a little different than it used to, Wonderland Cinema in Niles is excited to be back selling tickets and serving up popcorn.

“We’re all very excited to get going again. Very excited to see people come out and restart our family experience,” shift leader Dawson Frank said.

Now each theatre is sanitized between shows, all employees wear masks and gloves, lines are physically distanced and self-serve is not currently an option for customers.

Nevertheless, Frank says people were happy to be back in the theatre Friday.

“All very, very excited to come out and see movies again, especially at Wonderland where we try to keep it well-priced. And we have the best snacks, obviously," Frank said.

Frank has worked at Wonderland Cinema for two years and says he was really treated like family while they were closed.

“The owners of Wonderland, the Moore Theatre family, they took care of all the workers very, very well. We were all taken care of. They got us water and all the necessities we needed during quarantine. They watched over us like family," Frank said.

The theatre is running on limited capacity, so he says they are encouraging people to order their tickets online ahead of time to make sure you get the seats you want.

“We have limited seating. We will close off every other row, so that way, there is space in the theatre, and no one is too close to risk getting infected.”

And you better hurry, because although they started out a little slow earlier Friday, more and more people are coming out to visit the theatre they have missed for months.

“We’re getting busier as people are coming out and learning that we’re open and that they can see movies. We have all the new procedures in place, which is extra work, but it keeps everyone safe so it’s worth it," Frank said.

For more on how to buy your tickets to the Wonderland Cinema, click here.

