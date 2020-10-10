Advertisement

Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Oct. 9

Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Oct. 9.

Indiana Scores:

Fairfield, 42, Lakeland, 0

Churubusco, 29, West Noble, 6

Northridge, 55, Concord, 20

Pioneer, 54, Culver, 6

Culver Academy, 27, South Bend St. Joseph, 14

West Central, 24, Frontier, 6

South Central, 56, Hammond Noll, 7

Lafaytte Harrison, 49, Goshen, 7

South Bend Adams, 28, Jimtown, 16

John Glenn, 15, South Bend Clay, 6

Knox, 22, Triton, 18

LaPorte, 14, Michigan City, 13 - OT

Tippecanoe Valley, 48, Manchester, 18

Penn, 42, New Prairie, 3

North Judson, 9, LaVille, 7

Valparaiso, 41, Portage, 7

Bremen, 37, South Bend Riley, 7

South Bend Washington, 47, Gary West, 20

Southwood, 45, Rochester, 0

NorthWood, 22, Warsaw, 21

Mishawaka, 42, Wawasee, 7

Winamac, 28, Caston, 8

Michigan Scores:

Brandywine, 44, Allegan, 24

Buchanan, 42, Comstock, 7

White Pigeon, 20, Cassopolis, 0

Edwardsburg, 64, Three Rivers, 7

Niles, 14, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, 7

Lakeshore, 26, St. Joseph, 0

Coloma, 36, Parchment, 25

Portage Northern, 28, Portage Central, 0

River Rouge, 41, Benton Harbor, 0

Dowagiac, 12, Sturgis, 0

Paw Paw, 57, Vicksburg, 27

