Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Oct. 9
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Oct. 9.
Indiana Scores:
Fairfield, 42, Lakeland, 0
Churubusco, 29, West Noble, 6
Northridge, 55, Concord, 20
Pioneer, 54, Culver, 6
Culver Academy, 27, South Bend St. Joseph, 14
West Central, 24, Frontier, 6
South Central, 56, Hammond Noll, 7
Lafaytte Harrison, 49, Goshen, 7
South Bend Adams, 28, Jimtown, 16
John Glenn, 15, South Bend Clay, 6
Knox, 22, Triton, 18
LaPorte, 14, Michigan City, 13 - OT
Tippecanoe Valley, 48, Manchester, 18
Penn, 42, New Prairie, 3
North Judson, 9, LaVille, 7
Valparaiso, 41, Portage, 7
Bremen, 37, South Bend Riley, 7
South Bend Washington, 47, Gary West, 20
Southwood, 45, Rochester, 0
NorthWood, 22, Warsaw, 21
Mishawaka, 42, Wawasee, 7
Winamac, 28, Caston, 8
Michigan Scores:
Brandywine, 44, Allegan, 24
Buchanan, 42, Comstock, 7
White Pigeon, 20, Cassopolis, 0
Edwardsburg, 64, Three Rivers, 7
Niles, 14, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, 7
Lakeshore, 26, St. Joseph, 0
Coloma, 36, Parchment, 25
Portage Northern, 28, Portage Central, 0
River Rouge, 41, Benton Harbor, 0
Dowagiac, 12, Sturgis, 0
Paw Paw, 57, Vicksburg, 27
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.