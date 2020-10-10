Advertisement

‘May I have your attention, please?’: Remembering Sgt. Tim McCarthy

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim McCarthy, who was known for delivering more than 300 public safety messages at Notre Dame football games over the course of 55 years, has died.

It’s every Notre Dame fan’s favorite question; ‘May I have your attention, please?’

The question, paired with a quip, echoes through Notre Dame Stadium between the third and fourth quarter of every home game.

“Just the start of his voice could silence a stadium of eager football fans because they wanted to hear his message,” said Sergeant Ted Bohner, Indiana State Police.

Sergeant McCarthy and his witty safety messages became an iconic part of the Notre Dame football game day experience.

He started delivering the messages during the 1960 football season and appeared at every Irish home game until retiring from in-person announcements before the 2015 season.

“The way he did it was revolutionary because by using his humor and it humanized the badge,” Sgt. Bohner said.

“As soon as he said, ‘May I have your attention please?’ it got as quiet as a funeral in that place,” said Mike Collins, a longtime friend and colleague.

“I would be up there working for three hours, Tim would do his thing for 20 seconds, and somehow he became the rock star,” Collins said.

The two friends got lunch once a month for decades, a tradition mike will now carry on with Tim’s son.

Even after his retirement, Notre Dame continued to play McCarthy’s recorded message because it just wouldn’t be the same without it on a Saturday afternoon.

McCarthy’s quips and humor will live in the hearts of fans and alumni forever.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘May I have your attention, please?’: remembering Sgt. Tim McCarthy

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim McCarthy, who was known for delivering more than 300 public safety messages at Notre Dame football games over the course of 55 years, has died.

Notre Dame

6:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Florida St. at Notre Dame

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Florida State matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

News

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from LaPorte

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Silver Alert has been issued for Emmaleigh Atwater, a 15-year-old girl missing from LaPorte County since Tuesday.

News

Man injured in shooting near Lincoln Way West in South Bend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police are on scene of a shooting near the 1000 block of Lincoln Way West in South Bend.

Latest News

News

Indiana reports 21 more deaths, 1,945 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.2%.

News

Pet Vet: National Veterinary Technician Week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This is the week to celebrate and recognize the profession of Veterinary Technicians.

News

Niles movie theatre back open after months of being closed

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Wonderland Cinema in Niles opened its doors to moviegoers again after having been closed for the past six and a half months.

News

Police investigating shooting at South Bend apartment complex

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An investigation is underway in South Bend after a person was shot this evening.

News

Year-round learning center for kids coming to Studebaker Golf Course

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
People gathered at Studebaker Golf Course in South Bend to celebrate the start of a new year-round learning center for kids.

News

Camper raffle fundraiser raises $37,000 so far

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
We told you earlier this week that Rollin' On TV is partnering with Forest River to raffle off a Super No Boundaries travel trailer.