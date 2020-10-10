‘May I have your attention, please?’: remembering Sgt. Tim McCarthy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police Sgt. Tim McCarthy, who was known for delivering more than 300 public safety messages at Notre Dame football games over the course of 55 years, has died.

It’s every Notre Dame fan’s favorite question; ‘May I have your attention, please?’

The question, paired with a quip, echoes through Notre Dame Stadium between the third and fourth quarter of every home game.

“Just the start of his voice could silence a stadium of eager football fans because they wanted to hear his message,” said Sergeant Ted Bohner, Indiana State Police.

Sergeant McCarthy and his witty safety messages became an iconic part of the Notre Dame football game day experience.

He started delivering the messages during the 1960 football season and appeared at every Irish home game until retiring from in-person announcements before the 2015 season.

“The way he did it was revolutionary because by using his humor and it humanized the badge,” Sgt. Bohner said.

“As soon as he said, ‘May I have your attention please?’ it got as quiet as a funeral in that place,” said Mike Collins, a longtime friend and colleague.

“I would be up there working for three hours, Tim would do his thing for 20 seconds, and somehow he became the rock star,” Collins said.

The two friends got lunch once a month for decades, a tradition mike will now carry on with Tim’s son.

Even after his retirement, Notre Dame continued to play McCarthy’s recorded message because it just wouldn’t be the same without it on a Saturday afternoon.

McCarthy’s quips and humor will live in the hearts of fans and alumni forever.

