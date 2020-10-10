Advertisement

Indiana reports 21 more deaths, 1,945 new cases of coronavirus

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.2%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,945 more coronavirus cases and 21 more deaths on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,555 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 133,411 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths and 1,832 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 1,488 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 17 more coronavirus deaths and 1,302 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 990 more cases were reported.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 835 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 1,096 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,429 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 7,766 (+148) cases and 148 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 7,445 (+72) cases and 125 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,801 (+37) cases and 47 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,480 (+32) cases and 18 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,137 (+14) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 704 (+13) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 323 (+7) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 282 (+6) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 121 (+3) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

