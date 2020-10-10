Advertisement

Get Hitched Indiana marries couples in Leeper Park

Couples looking to tie the knot sealed the deal, and all they needed was a marriage license, identification, and their spouse-to-be.
By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Love is in the air at Leeper Park, where Get Hitched Indiana held their second ever pop-up elopement event.

Get Hitched has its license to wed.

Get Hitched brought the officiants and the backdrop.

One of the owners told 16 News Now she’s passionate about traveling from town to town, helping people get married.

“It’s so much fun. Doesn’t this look like fun? You get to provide a lot of love and enjoyment, and it’s a beautiful day. It fills your heart with joy and love, and I’m saying if you would like to come up with a new hobby where it feels good and is exciting become a wedding officiant,” said Get Hitched Indiana Co-Owner Mary Gibson.

If you couldn’t make it to the event today, Mary says to reach out to them on their website.

