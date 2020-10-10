Advertisement

BREAKING: Police on scene of shooting near Lincoln Way West in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are on scene of a shooting near the 1000 block of Lincoln Way West in South Bend.

According to dispatch, one person has been injured. Their condition is unknown at this time. The call came in at 12:15 pm Saturday.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this breaking news story.

