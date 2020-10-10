Advertisement

6:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Florida St. at Notre Dame

16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Florida State matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Florida State matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football.

Watch Countdown to Kickoff live from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on WNDU-TV or online at wndu.com/livestream

16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby will anchor Countdown to Kickoff from the stadium, and Megan Smedley and Lindsay Stone will report live during the broadcast.

Watch Notre Dame play Florida State on WNDU beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking: What do you expect to happen Saturday night?

- Irish blowout win

- Irish start slow, but win convincingly

- Irish win a close one

- Florida State wins

(If you can’t view the poll above, click here.)

Tell us what you think, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

