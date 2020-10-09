Year-round learning center for kids coming to Studebaker Golf Course

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at Studebaker Golf Course in South Bend to celebrate the start of a new year-round learning center for kids.

The future facility will be added on to the current clubhouse at the course, and will feature things like an indoor putting green and a virtual golf simulator.

The Michiana Chapter of First Tee Indiana is partnering with the golf course for the project, and is a youth development organization that teaches life skills to kids through golf.

“Our numbers have more than doubled over the last three years, and this will give us the opportunity to keep increasing those numbers and invite more people in. This can be a safe, welcoming hangout for kids to come and do their homework, grab a healthy snack and then pick up a putter and putt," says Jenny Zimmerman, First Tee of Indiana Michiana Site Director.

