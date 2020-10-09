Advertisement

Warm and bright October weekend before fall-like weather sets in

Warm with sunshine for football and looking very nice the rest of the weekend. We do cool off bringing back more fall-like weather heading into the end of next week.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Overnight A more mild evening with a nice stiff southerly breeze. The warmth will stick with us only getting down into to upper 50s by Saturday morning. The weekend does look very nice, warm and dry. Middle to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. A few high clouds are possible Saturday with more cloud cover beginning to move in by the time we get to Sunday. A great weekend to head out to the pumpkin patch or enjoy the changing leaves across Michiana.

We will have changes in the weather heading into next week. A cold front will traverse the region on Monday afternoon and evening bringing showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder to Michiana with most of the showers ending by early Tuesday morning. We dry out but begin a temperature slide right back down to the reality that is fall. Temperatures will drop throughout the week and eventually get into the middle to upper 50s by next weekend with more chances for showers in the long term.

Enjoy this sunshine and warmth and happy pumpkin picking!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a stiff breeze of 10-15 mph. Mild, only getting into the upper 50s by morning. Low of 59.

SATURDAY: High clouds likely across the region keeping that sunshine around. Warm and breezy with temperatures in the upper 70s. High of 77.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The breeze will subside, and temperatures will remain mild under some partly cloudy skies. Low of 57.

SUNDAY: Partly cloud skies with some sunshine to end the weekend. We do remain dry and warm with temperatures in the middle 70s. High of 76.

Daily Climate Report:

Friday’s High: 83

Friday’s Low: 45

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Warm and bright October weekend before fall-like weather sets in

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Hurricane Delta lashing the Louisiana Gulf coast with damaging winds, storm surge and heavy flooding rains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Delta is currently a category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. The hurricane will likely make landfall before 8 pm Friday as yet another powerful storm effects portions of the Gulf coast this hurricane season.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Laura lashing the Louisiana Gulf coast with damaging winds, storm surge and heavy flooding rains

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Another one: Louisiana coastal region braces for second Hurricane in a single season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Unprecedented hurricane season in the Atlantic brings yet another storm to the Louisiana shore.

Latest News

News

Summer-like pattern for the weekend ahead

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Strong southwesterly wind ushers in heat for the weekend

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman Hurricane Delta WNDU First Alert Weather 10-9-2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Hurricane Delta increases in intensity before making landfall Friday

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 10-9-2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
Summer-like pattern into the second weekend of October

Forecast

Warm and bright end to the week ahead

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Temperatures much above average keeping that fall-like feeling at bay here in Michiana. We will slide back to reality next week.

First Alert Weather

Warm and bright end to the week ahead

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT

Forecast

Major Hurricane Delta expected to impact areas that were hardest hit by category 4 hurricane Laura in late August

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Hurricane warnings are now in effect for the majority of the Louisiana Gulf Coast and a few of the most extreme eastern counties in Texas. Most of Louisiana and parts of Texas are also under tropical storm warnings as well as storm surge warnings.