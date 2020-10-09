Warm and bright October weekend before fall-like weather sets in

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Overnight A more mild evening with a nice stiff southerly breeze. The warmth will stick with us only getting down into to upper 50s by Saturday morning. The weekend does look very nice, warm and dry. Middle to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. A few high clouds are possible Saturday with more cloud cover beginning to move in by the time we get to Sunday. A great weekend to head out to the pumpkin patch or enjoy the changing leaves across Michiana.

We will have changes in the weather heading into next week. A cold front will traverse the region on Monday afternoon and evening bringing showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder to Michiana with most of the showers ending by early Tuesday morning. We dry out but begin a temperature slide right back down to the reality that is fall. Temperatures will drop throughout the week and eventually get into the middle to upper 50s by next weekend with more chances for showers in the long term.

Enjoy this sunshine and warmth and happy pumpkin picking!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a stiff breeze of 10-15 mph. Mild, only getting into the upper 50s by morning. Low of 59.

SATURDAY: High clouds likely across the region keeping that sunshine around. Warm and breezy with temperatures in the upper 70s. High of 77.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The breeze will subside, and temperatures will remain mild under some partly cloudy skies. Low of 57.

SUNDAY: Partly cloud skies with some sunshine to end the weekend. We do remain dry and warm with temperatures in the middle 70s. High of 76.

Daily Climate Report:

Friday’s High: 83

Friday’s Low: 45

Precipitation: 0.00″

