Summer-like pattern for the weekend ahead

Strong south westerly winds usher in warmth from the Gulf coast
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TODAY:

Sunny, dry, summer-like! Highs in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees. A picture perfect October day with strong winds from the south.. Hurricane Delta is slated to make landfall at nearly the same location as Hurricane Laura along the Louisiana/Texas stateline by 7pm this evening.

TONIGHT:

Not nearly as cold. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. A strong breeze developing from the south. Mainly clear skies.

TOMORROW:

Another windy day. High temperatures in the upper 70s. Abundant sunshine.

Added cloud cover piles on overhead Sunday thanks to Hurricane Delta.

