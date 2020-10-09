Summer-like pattern for the weekend ahead
Strong south westerly winds usher in warmth from the Gulf coast
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TODAY:
Sunny, dry, summer-like! Highs in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees. A picture perfect October day with strong winds from the south.. Hurricane Delta is slated to make landfall at nearly the same location as Hurricane Laura along the Louisiana/Texas stateline by 7pm this evening.
TONIGHT:
Not nearly as cold. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. A strong breeze developing from the south. Mainly clear skies.
TOMORROW:
Another windy day. High temperatures in the upper 70s. Abundant sunshine.
Added cloud cover piles on overhead Sunday thanks to Hurricane Delta.
