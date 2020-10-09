South Bend man convicted of murder appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man convicted of murder and battery for beating his two sons makes an appearance in court.

10-year-old Tramelle Sturgis lost his life during a night of torture in the basement.

Tramelle and his older brother suffered countless blows and burns from their father Terry, who you see right here.

He’s been sentenced to 140 years in prison.

An evidentiary hearing for post-conviction relief took place this afternoon.

Sturgis now has two weeks to present any affidavits.

