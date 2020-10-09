South Bend Cubs hosting Notre Dame watch party

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are hosting a VIP football watch party from the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop.

The Notre Dame game will be shown on the video board and there will be an all-you-can-eat southern style barbecue buffet.

Tickets are $25 dollars and will be available online only until 2 p.m. tomorrow. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

