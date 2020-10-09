South Bend Cubs hosting Notre Dame watch party
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are hosting a VIP football watch party from the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop.
The Notre Dame game will be shown on the video board and there will be an all-you-can-eat southern style barbecue buffet.
Tickets are $25 dollars and will be available online only until 2 p.m. tomorrow. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
