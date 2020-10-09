Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Jennifer Wines, a 48-year-old missing from Noble County since Wednesday.

From the Noble County Sheriff’s Department:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jennifer Wines, a 48 year old white, female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, blonde hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a black 2000 Chevrolet Impala with an Indiana plate of XMV257.

Jennifer is missing from Kimmell, Indiana which is 141 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 7:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jennifer Wines, contact the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 260-636-2182 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

