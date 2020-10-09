REAL Services hosts third mask giveaway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - REAL Services in South Bend is holding a mask giveaway at their office on South Michigan Street.

Organizers say this is the third mask giveaway they have held during the pandemic.

Today they had around 300 masks to give out.

In total, REAL Services says they have given out just under 1,000 face coverings.

They say they’re just trying to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We want to make sure that everyone is equipped with proper masks and to make sure it’s out there for the greater community so that we can keep the spread down, and have a healthy community,” said LaTonia Newhouse, Director of Community Services.

REAL Services says even though their offices are closed to the general public during the pandemic, they are still serving clients by phone calls, virtual visits, and events like today’s mask giveaway.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.