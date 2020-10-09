Advertisement

Potawatomi Zoo announces Zoo Boo schedule

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the schedule for Zoo Boo, their annual trick-or-treating event.

From the Potawatomi Zoo:

South Bend, IN (Friday, October 9, 2020) – The Potawatomi Zoo will host Zoo Boo, its annual trick-or-treating event October 23-24, from 4-8 pm, October 25, from 10-5 pm, and October 29-30 from 4-8 pm. Last admission for Zoo Boo each day is half an hour prior to closing. The Zoo is open from 10 am to 3 pm October 23-24 and 29-30.

Anyone who wants to attend Zoo Boo must buy timed entry tickets or reserve an entry time in advanced on the Zoo’s website. Zoo Boo is free for Potawatomi Zoo members. For non-members, Zoo Boo admission is $11 for adults over 15, $9 for seniors and children 3-14, and free for babies 2 and under.

“We’re proud to keep building on a long tradition of having a safe trick-or-treating event at the Zoo every year,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “With some of the health and safety restraints, we have made a few changes, but we are still excited to decorate the Zoo for this event that has candy, riding the train and carousel, and of course, seeing the animals.”

This year, the Treat Trail will be in the Picnic Grove and will be $3 per person. Each ticket will receive a bag of treats at the end of the decorated, fun-for-all-ages trail. The Treat Trail is sponsored by local businesses and designed by the Zoo’s Education Department.

On October 23-24, 29-30, the Haunted Train will be scary, and may not be suitable for all ages. On October 25, the train will be designed for younger riders all day. The train is $3 per person.

The carousel will run every day. Tickets are $2 per seated rider for all days.

Regular amenities like the Zoo Gift Shop, Congo Café, Otter Outpost, and Round Barn Bar will be open. Concessions will have coffee and hot chocolate as well as the regular menu.

Costumes are encouraged for both children and adults, but not required. In compliance with local health regulations, masks are required for guests ages 8 and over in inside spaces or outside when social distancing is not possible.

For the health and safety of our animals, some exhibits may be closed after dark. The best time to view the animals is on October 25.

