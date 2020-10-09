Plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer foiled

Mich. (WNDU) - Court documents allege it all began early this year with some social media banter.

It ended last night as the participants met to make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear.

The stated goal was to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer before the Nov. 3 election.

On two occasions members conducted coordinated surveillance of the governor’s summer home.

They also held numerous combat training sessions in Michigan and Ohio.

"The complaint further alleges that Fox purchased a taser for use in the kidnapping and that the group successfully detonated an improvised explosive device wrapped with shrapnel to test its anti-personnel capabilities, said Andrew Birge, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

“The iterated agency effort represented here in tandem with my office culminated in several search warrants a and arrests across the state including in the communities of Grand Rapids, Heartland, Luther, Canton Orion Township, Waterford, Belville, Milford, Cadillac, Shelbyville, Plainwell, Zealand, Unity, Ovid, Kalamazoo, Charlotte, Clarkston, Sterling Heights and Shelby Township,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Six of the defendants were charged in federal court.

Seven face state terrorism related charges.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.