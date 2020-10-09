Notre Dame football team has their “legs back” after long layoff

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Earlier in the week, Brian Kelly said he wanted to get his football team in a routine this week so it would be as close to a normal week as possible.

The team started the week with a scrimmage on Sunday and then followed up with weight training and conditioning on Monday.

Kelly admits he was uncertain about how to attack this week after being off for quite some time but he believes the team has gone about this week the right way. Kelly likes what he’s seen from his players so far on the practice field.

“When you don’t play for a couple of weeks, you worry about timing execution, things of that nature,” Kelly said. "I’m less concerned about it as we’ve gone through the week because we’ve gotten our legs back and we’ve gotten back into a football routine. I think we’ve taken the right approach in terms of balancing this off and not doing too much with our guys but doing enough off the field as well with film study and weight training that we haven’t put our kids in a position where they are going to have dead legs when we go out on the field on Saturday.'

Kelly also announced Linebacker Jack Kiser and defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa will be unavailable against Florida State.

However, there is still a football game to be played. That will be a 7:30 PM kick on WNDU. Be sure to tune in at 6:30 PM as 16 News Now gets you ready for the game on Countdown to Kickoff.

