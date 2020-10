ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A heads up if you’re voting in St. Joseph County, there won’t be any “I Voted” stickers on hand.

Ballot workers tell 16 News Now that they didn’t buy the stickers this year due to the cost of buying hand sanitizer and other supplies needed to safely hold in-person voting during the pandemic.

