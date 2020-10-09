Advertisement

More than 4,000 people vote in-person absentee in first week

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 4,000 people voted during the first week of in-person absentee voting in St. Joseph County.

While voting is still an indoor activity, today’s line spilled out the door and down the block at the County-City Building in South bend.

“Let’s make sure we get out here and make sure we vote because it is a large turnout. We waited in line for about an hour and fifteen minutes but it was well worth it, and this is early voting. So on November third I am sure it is going to be a lot longer line,” said voter Cornelius Barnes Junior.

Voters are reminded that election law prohibits the wearing of political campaign clothing.

Some today showed up with masks that endorsed a candidate. They had to turn those inside out while voting.

