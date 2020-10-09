Advertisement

Michigan reports 1,095 more coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Michigan health officials reported 1,095 more coronavirus cases and 7 more deaths on Friday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,095 more coronavirus cases and 7 more deaths on Friday.

There have been 6,876 deaths and 133,134 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 22* more coronavirus deaths, 1,197 more cases reported. *The deaths announced include 20 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,016 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 22* more coronavirus deaths, 903 more cases reported. *The deaths announced today include 7 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 1,407* more cases reported. (Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 3rd.  Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~703 per day.)

Berrien County has had 75 (+0) deaths and 2,122 (+4) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 20 (+0) deaths and 675 (+4) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 901 (+16) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

