Man arrested for impersonating immigration agent

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man pretending to be a U.S. Immigration agent allegedly bilked some 19 victims out of $121,000.

The investigation in Elkhart County centers on 65-year-old David Hernandez, who showed clients a gun and a badge and advertised that he could arrange legalization for a fee of $6,500 cash.

The victims received nothing in return, according to court documents filed in federal court in South Bend.

Hernandez is charged with falsely pretending to be an officer.

