Advertisement

Local soldier surprises sister at school

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A super cool video from Concord Schools about a soldier returning home to surprise his little sister.

Senior Airman and Concord graduate Jacob Walters walked up behind his sister Teagan, a 7th grader at Concord Junior High School during lunch yesterday.

They hadn’t seen each other in two years, as Jacob has been serving overseas.

The two of them immediately hugged.

Such a nice story to share during a year that’s been unlike any other.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Year-round learning center for kids coming to Studebaker Golf Course

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
People gathered at Studebaker Golf Course in South Bend to celebrate the start of a new year-round learning center for kids.

News

Camper raffle fundraiser raises $37,000 so far

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
We told you earlier this week that Rollin' On TV is partnering with Forest River to raffle off a Super No Boundaries travel trailer.

News

REAL Services hosts third mask giveaway

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Zach Horner
REAL Services in South Bend holding a mask giveaway at their office on South Michigan Street.

Coronavirus

An inside look at campus life at Ball State University amid the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now editor Alex Almanza is a student at Ball State University, and is giving us an inside look at campus life amid the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Indiana Gov. Holcomb visits South Bend, talks coronavirus, Whitmer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson
It was a tough week for the spread of the coronavirus in Indiana.

News

Century Center hosting drive-in movie night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Black Panther will be airing around sundown in the Century Center parking lot.

News

South Bend Cubs hosting Notre Dame watch party

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Cubs are hosting a VIP football watch party from the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Foods to help lower your blood pressure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
When it comes to your blood pressure, what you eat matters.

News

Lakeshore classmates remember 17-year-old student who died in car crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Students brought flowers and signs that said Love for Lukas, gathering at the front of Lakeshore High School, a couple dozen at a time.

News

No ‘I Voted’ stickers for St. Joseph County voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A heads up if you’re voting in St. Joseph County, there won’t be any “I Voted” stickers on hand.