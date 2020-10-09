Local soldier surprises sister at school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A super cool video from Concord Schools about a soldier returning home to surprise his little sister.

Senior Airman and Concord graduate Jacob Walters walked up behind his sister Teagan, a 7th grader at Concord Junior High School during lunch yesterday.

They hadn’t seen each other in two years, as Jacob has been serving overseas.

The two of them immediately hugged.

Such a nice story to share during a year that’s been unlike any other.

