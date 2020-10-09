Lakeshore classmates remember 17-year-old student who died in car crash

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) -Friends and loved ones of the Strain family are showing their support in their hometown of Stevensville, after a tragic crash killed 17-year-old Lukas.

His parents were airlifted to the hospital and are in stable condition.

16 News Now shows us how classmates are honoring Lukas.

Students gathered outside the doors of Lakeshore High School to honor their friend that tragically passed away.

Students brought flowers and signs that said Love for Lukas, gathering at the front of Lakeshore High School, a couple dozen at a time.

The school district notified parents of the accident this morning.

The Lakeshore Crisis team reassured parents of the resources available for students.

They wrote: “Our District has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. Our Crisis Team is onsite at the High School providing support for the students and staff."

Lukas participated in the high school’s Math and Science Center, Key Club, National Honor Society and

Robotics. He was also a member of the high school’s JV soccer team in 9th and 10th grade.

The Southwest Michigan Soccer Club wrote on their Facebook page: “SWM would like to express our sincerest condolences in what is an absolutely tragic loss to our soccer family. Please keep Lukas' family in your thoughts and prayers at this incredibly challenging time”.

We’ll continue to update you on-air and online as information becomes available about the Strain’s health conditions and how you can help them in their recovery.

