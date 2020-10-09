Advertisement

Lakeshore classmates remember 17-year-old student who died in car crash

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) -Friends and loved ones of the Strain family are showing their support in their hometown of Stevensville, after a tragic crash killed 17-year-old Lukas.

His parents were airlifted to the hospital and are in stable condition.

16 News Now shows us how classmates are honoring Lukas.

Students gathered outside the doors of Lakeshore High School to honor their friend that tragically passed away.

Students brought flowers and signs that said Love for Lukas, gathering at the front of Lakeshore High School, a couple dozen at a time.

The school district notified parents of the accident this morning.

The Lakeshore Crisis team reassured parents of the resources available for students.

They wrote: “Our District has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. Our Crisis Team is onsite at the High School providing support for the students and staff."

Lukas participated in the high school’s Math and Science Center, Key Club, National Honor Society and

Robotics. He was also a member of the high school’s JV soccer team in 9th and 10th grade.

The Southwest Michigan Soccer Club wrote on their Facebook page: “SWM would like to express our sincerest condolences in what is an absolutely tragic loss to our soccer family. Please keep Lukas' family in your thoughts and prayers at this incredibly challenging time”.

We’ll continue to update you on-air and online as information becomes available about the Strain’s health conditions and how you can help them in their recovery.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Foods to help lower your blood pressure

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
When it comes to your blood pressure, what you eat matters.

News

No ‘I Voted’ stickers for St. Joseph County voters

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A heads up if you’re voting in St. Joseph County, there won’t be any “I Voted” stickers on hand.

News

Man arrested for impersonating immigration agent

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man pretending to be a U.S. Immigration agent allegedly bilked some 19 victims out of $121,000.

News

South Bend man convicted of murder appears in court

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A South Bend man convicted of murder and battery for beating his two sons makes an appearance in court.

Latest News

News

Boy tries to defend home and family from intruders

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Zach Horner
Police need your help identifying four men involved in a home invasion in South Bend.

News

St. Joseph County Police trying to identify burglary suspect

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened on Cottage Grove in Osceola.

Indiana

Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Noble County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Silver Alert has been issued for Jennifer Wines, a 48-year-old missing from Noble County since Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,095 more coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 1,095 more coronavirus cases and 7 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana

Human remains found on roof of South Bend bar

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The St. Joseph County coroner was called to the scene Friday afternoon.

Indiana

Potawatomi Zoo announces Zoo Boo schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the schedule for Zoo Boo, their annual trick-or-treating event.