Irish offensive line ranked top in the country by PFF

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish have only played two games this year and haven’t played in nearly three weeks and the Irish are leading the country on the front line.

Pro Football Focus has given Notre Dame’s offensive line its highest grade clocking in at a 96.9.

Georgia comes in at number two way behind at 80.9.

The Irish rank 13th in the country in rushing yards a game and 15th in yards per carry.

Notre Dame returns all five starters from last season and head coach Brian Kelly says its this groups experience together that brings them success.

“It’s all of those guys working together,” Kelly said. “They’ve logged so many hours together, that they pick up for each other so well and they communicate so well and I think that that’s what we’re talking about here. Five guys working together. There’s not a better unit in the country where all five work as well together. I think that that’s what we’re seeing here more than anything else is the unit.”

Kelly also says the o-line does everything together even off the field.

They’ll look to continue to be a force together Saturday night against Florida State.

