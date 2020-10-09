Advertisement

Indiana State Police investigating shooting in Wabash

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WABASH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting in Wabash that ended with a Wabash Police Department sergeant injured.

Wabash police were dispatched to a family disturbance around 7 a.m.

The officers say when they arrived, William Sendelbach, 32, was shooting at them.

Sergeant Nick Brubaker was shot in the leg.

Wabash police shot back, and Sendelbach was struck several times.

Sgt. Brubaker was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Sendelbach was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital; his condition is unknown.

According to police, earlier in the day, Sendelbach had allegedly shot at an occupied garbage truck; the driver was not injured.

The investigation revealed that during the family disturbance that had originally been called in, a 10-year-old was stabbed with a knife. The boy was flown to Indianapolis with life-threatening injuries.

Sendelbach, the boy’s father, is suspected of injuring the boy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

