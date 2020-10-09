Indiana reports 19 more deaths, 1,832 new cases of coronavirus

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,832 more coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,534 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 131,493 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 1,488 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 17 more coronavirus deaths and 1,302 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 990 more cases were reported.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 835 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 1,096 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,429 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 7,620 (+127) cases and 148 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 7,375 (+70) cases and 124 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,767 (+34) cases and 47 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,448 (+13) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,123 (+18) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 691 (+4) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 315 (+8) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 276 (+7) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 119 (+2) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

