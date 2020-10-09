Indiana Gov. Holcomb visits South Bend, talks coronavirus, Whitmer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a tough week for the spread of the coronavirus in Indiana.

Governor Eric Holcomb shared his thoughts on the latest stats after a public appearance in South Bend today.

“When we say stage five that doesn’t mean it’s over,” he said.

The governor has no plans to roll back the state’s economic reopening plan despite the fact that 8,571 new coronavirus cases were announced this week-a 53 percent increase from two weeks earlier by the New York Times' account.

“I continue to subscribe to the notion that locals may know best and need to be nimble enough to be able to react faster than a statewide approach would call for,” Governor Holcomb told reporters.

Next week the St. Joseph County Council will consider a measure to impose fines on businesses that fail to comply with the current face mask mandate.

The governor spoke at a chamber of commerce luncheon in South Bend today saying that an unemployment rate that had ballooned to 17.5 percent earlier this year was now back down to 6.4 percent in August.

The governor also noted a rebound in state revenues. “We’re down about, from the forecast done back in December, so pre covid, we’re down about one percent in terms of our revenue coming in. In September we’re down about five percent in terms of this September compared to last, and last September was a very strong month. So you can see that this is, it’s a respectable showing.”

Governor Holcomb also spoke about the foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer that was revealed yesterday. Watch the video below to see his response.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.